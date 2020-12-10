Broadcom forecasts first quarter sales above estimates

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling higher demand from its key client Apple Inc, which is doubling down on 5G devices.

Broadcom expects first-quarter revenue to be about $6.6 billion. Analysts on average were expecting $6.52 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)