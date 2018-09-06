Broadcom quarterly revenue rises 13.4 pct

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc reported a 13.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, driven by strong demand for chips and switching components used in telecommunications equipment and data centers.

Net income attributable to common stock rose to $1.2 billion, or $2.71 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 5 from $481 million, or $1.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $5.06 billion from $4.46 billion. (Reporting by Sonam Rai and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)