March 15, 2018 / 8:12 PM / in 17 hours

Broadcom revenue rises 28.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Broadcom Ltd reported a 28.7 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday on strong demand for its chips from smartphone makers.

Net income attributable to ordinary shares rose to $6.23 billion, or $14.62 per share, in the first quarter ended Feb. 4, from $239 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which announced a quarterly interim dividend, said it recorded a gain of $5.8 billion due to the recently enacted U.S. tax law.

Net revenue rose to $5.33 billion from $4.14 billion.

Broadcom on Wednesday withdrew its $117 billion hostile bid for fellow chipmaker Qualcomm Inc after the deal was blocked by U.S. President Donald Trump over national security concerns. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

