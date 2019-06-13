Broadcom's quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall 6%

June 13 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and cautioned of a broad-based slowdown in demand, driven by continued geopolitical uncertainties.

Net revenue rose to $5.52 billion in the second quarter ended May 5, from $5.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company fell 6% in extended trading. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)