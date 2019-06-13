Market News
June 13, 2019 / 8:24 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Broadcom's quarterly revenue misses estimates, shares fall 6%

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc on Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and cautioned of a broad-based slowdown in demand, driven by continued geopolitical uncertainties.

Net revenue rose to $5.52 billion in the second quarter ended May 5, from $5.01 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company fell 6% in extended trading. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below