Broadcom forecasts upbeat current-quarter sales on 5G ramp up

FILE PHOTO: The Broadcom Limited company logo is shown outside one of their office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) -Broadcom Inc forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, as the semiconductor firm is set to benefit from the rising adoption of 5G technology.

As the global rollout of 5G ramps up, strong demand for higher-priced chips used in smartphones will benefit Broadcom, which counts iPhone maker Apple Inc as a major customer in its wireless chip division.

The company, which also makes chips for data centers and servers, estimates third-quarter revenue to be about $6.75 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $6.6 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. The company’s fiscal third-quarter estimates typically include ramping up production for the launch of Apple’s iPhones in the fall.

Revenue rose to $6.61 billion in the second quarter ended May 2, from $5.74 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected revenue of $6.51 billion.

The company reported net income of $1.49 billion, or $3.30 per share, in the second quarter, compared with $563 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $6.62 per share, beating estimates of $6.43 per share, according to Refinitiv data.