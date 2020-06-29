Brockhaus Capital Management to list on Frankfurt stock exchange

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - German private equity investor Brockhaus Capital Management (BCM) is planning to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange in the third quarter, it said on Monday.

Brockhaus, which focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises in the technology sector, plans to use the targeted proceeds of 100 million euros ($112 million) from a capital increase to fund its acquisition pipeline.

To date, it has acquired two companies: measurement technology firm Palas and data transmission technology group IHSE.

In 2019, Brockhaus posted pro-forma revenues 54 million euros and 16 million euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Citi and Jefferies are organising the deal as global coordinators with the help of Commerzbank.