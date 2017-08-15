FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Massachusetts regulator investigates trade order 'kickbacks'
August 15, 2017 / 2:07 PM / 2 months ago

Massachusetts regulator investigates trade order 'kickbacks'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The top securities regulator in Massachusetts on Tuesday said he is investigating whether brokerages route trade orders to receive what he described as kickbacks.

“My office is looking into the veracity of these assertions and whether the brokers are meeting their best execution obligation to their customers,” said William Galvin, the secretary of the commonwealth in Massachusetts.

Inquiry letters have been sent to Charles Schwab & Co , TD Ameritrade, Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, E*Trade Securities LLC, Edward D. Jones & Co L.P and Morgan Stanley & Co, Galvin’s office said in a press release.

Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

