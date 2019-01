Jan 11 (Reuters) - BrokerTec, an interdealer broker of U.S. government debt, planned to reopen its U.S. market platform at 3:35 p.m. (2035 GMT) following an outage earlier Friday, a company spokeswoman said.

“All trading participants should be able to reconnect to the system,” the spokeswoman said in an email statement. (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)