Brookfield weighs Clarios IPO at $20 billion valuation: Bloomberg News

(Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Asset Management Inc is aiming to take Clarios public that could value the car battery maker at $20 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield bought Glendale, Wisconsin-based Clarios from Johnson Controls International Plc, a maker of digital solutions for buildings, for $13.2 billion in 2019.

The Canadian firm is considering an IPO for Clarios later this year, according to the report bloom.bg/3pcPp4m.

No final decision has been made and Brookfield could opt to keep the business, Bloomberg reported.

Brookfield and Clarios did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.