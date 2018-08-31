Canada's Brookfield acquires Brazil's rental car Ouro Verde - filing

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Canada’s Brookfield Business Partners, a unit of Brookfield Asset Management, has reached an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in the Brazilian vehicle and equipment rental company Ouro Verde Locação e Serviço SA, according to a securities filing by Ouro Verde.

Brookfield will pay 660 million reais ($159.18 million) for the acquisition of a 55 percent stake through a capital increase and also the acquisition of the company’s shares, the Brazilian company said.