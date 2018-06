June 6 (Reuters) - Spirit and wine company Brown-Forman Corp reported a 5.6 percent rise in quarterly sales on Wednesday, helped by higher demand for its signature Tennessee whiskeys.

Net income for the Jack Daniel’s whiskey maker fell to $110 million, or 23 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 30, from $144 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $733 million from $694 million. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)