Brown Rudnick hires IP litigation duo from Stroock, following departures last year

Brown Rudnick has brought on two longtime Stroock & Stroock & Lavan intellectual property partners in New York, one of several firms to announce fresh IP hires in the city.

Ian DiBernardo, who served as co-chair of Stroock’s IP and technology group, joins Brown Rudnick as chair of its IP litigation group and leader of its U.S. technology group. Jason Sobel, another partner joining both practices, is also making the jump.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rgnq4F