MOVES-Brown Shipley makes two appointments in Edinburgh

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Wealth manager and private bank Brown Shipley and Co Ltd appointed Rhona McColl and Andy Bolden to its Edinburgh office.

McColl, who joins as a business development manager, was previously a senior investment sales manager at Legal & General Investments.

Bolden, who was a wealth manager in Brown Shipley’s Nottingham office, joined the company in 2015 after the bank bought financial planning firm Hampton Dean. He will continue in the same role.