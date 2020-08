Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is building out its government relations practice with another Las Vegas hire, adding the former general counsel to the governor of Nevada.

J. Brin Gibson joined the firm this week as a shareholder, Brownstein said, making him one of at least four additions to its government relations team in Nevada this year.

