UPDATE 1-NMC founder Shetty appoints Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor-source

(Adds financial and legal advisors from source)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - NMC Health’s founder BR Shetty has hired investment firm Houlihan Lokey to advise on strategic options for its portfolio and debt restructuring, a source familiar with the matter said.

BRS Ventures Investment is the holding company of about 30 firms, including payments companies Finablr, owner of Travelex.

Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. Bloomberg News had earlier reported their appointment.

Shetty had resigned as co-chairman of NMC on Monday, creating further uncertainty for the UAE healthcare company, which has seen its share price collapse in the past few weeks on doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru and Saeed azhar in Dubai; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Rachel Armstrong)