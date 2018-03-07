EU offer to Britain of future trade deal pretty ambitious - senior EU official

BRUSSELS, March 7 (Reuters) - The European Union draft offer to Britain of a future trade deal, outlined on Wednesday by EU leaders’ chairman Donald Tusk, may be less than Britain had hoped for, but it is still pretty ambitious, a senior EU official said on Wednesday.

“It may be less than what we think Theresa May may be aiming for, but it’s not just nothing, it’s actually a quite ambitious Free Trade Agreement,” the official, who asked not to be named, said. (Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska; writing by Jan Strupczewski)