Hedge fund investor Brummer says Bodenholm Capital to shut

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Swedish hedge fund manager Bodenholm Capital, which manages 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($511.2 million), is shutting down and returning capital to investors, a statement on the website of one of its core investors, Brummer & Partners, said on Thursday.

The shuttering of Bodenholm is the latest in a string of closures as managers struggle to outperform, a feat made even harder by the coronavirus-induced crisis.

Last year, 847 hedge funds called it quits, up from 797 in 2018, according to data from industry tracker Eurekahedge.

Brummer, a cornerstone investor in Bodenholm, said the board of directors of Bodenholm had decided to wind the company up after the its chief investment officer (CIO), chief executive and other senior staff resigned.

As a result, Brummer’s multi-strategy fund (BMS), which invested capital in several of Bodenholm’s funds, said it planned to withdraw its money on April 15.

Bodenholm did not respond to requests for comment.

The statement on Brummer’s website said the fund’s assets had already largely been converted into cash and that management fees would be scrapped from April 1.

“We have had discussions with Bodenholm regarding the fund’s investment and risk management for some time, and the CIO and parts of the investment team have announced their intention to resign from Bodenholm”, says Mikael Spångberg, CEO and portfolio manager of BMS.