Hengyi's Brunei refinery enters trial runs - Xinhua

BEIJING, May 3 (Reuters) -

* An oil refinery project owned by China’s Zhejiang Hengyi Group in Pulau Muara Besar island in Brunei is operating on a trial basis, state-backed Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday citing a company official

* First stage of the project, with oil throughput capacity of 8 million tonnes a year, is expected to be fully launched in the third quarter this year

* Crude oil for the refinery will come from Brunei and countries nearby, Xinhua said

* Reuters reported last week that Hengyi has bought 1 million barrels of Zafiro crude oil from west Africa for the trial runs