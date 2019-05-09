CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Hengyi prepares to start trial runs at Brunei crude oil refinery

(Corrects to say that refinery is preparing to start trial runs, not has started trial runs, in headline and 1st paragraph, after company clarification)

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) -

* China’s Zhejiang Hengyi Group has started preparations for trial runs at its oil refinery in Brunei after importing its first crude cargo for the plant last week, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday

* The company imported 80,000 tonnes (584,000 barrels) of Seria Light crude that arrived at the Pulau Muara Besar Terminal on May 2, she said

* Hengyi’s refinery has a nameplate capacity of 160,000 barrels per day

* Xinhua News reported the trial runs on Friday

* Hengyi has also purchased Zafiro crude from West African, which will arrive in June (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)