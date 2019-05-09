Basic Materials
Hengyi starts trial runs at Brunei crude oil refinery

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) -

* China’s Zhejiang Hengyi Group has started trial runs at its oil refinery in Brunei after importing its first crude cargo for the plant last week, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday

* The company imported 80,000 tonnes (584,000 barrels) of Seria Light crude that arrived at the Pulau Muara Besar Terminal on May 2, she said

* Hengyi’s refinery has a nameplate capacity of 160,000 barrels per day

* Xinhua News reported the trial runs on Friday

* Hengyi has also purchased Zafiro crude from West African, which will arrive in June (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

