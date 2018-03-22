Dutch wholesaler B&S shares priced at 14.50 euros in IPO

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesaler B&S Group said on Thursday it has set the offer price in its initial public offering of shares at 14.50 euros per share, the bottom of its indicated range of 14.50-17.50 per share.

In a statement, the company said the list price implies an equity value of 1.22 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

B&S shareholders will sell a 29.3 percent stake in the company worth 358 million euros, assuming no overallotment option is exercised.

B&S, which is jointly owned by its founder and its CEO, supplies consumer goods to cruise ships, military bases and low-cost retailers.

The shares are set to begin trading on Friday on Euronext Amsterdam.