FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 22, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Dutch wholesaler B&S shares priced at 14.50 euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 22 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesaler B&S Group said on Thursday it has set the offer price in its initial public offering of shares at 14.50 euros per share, the bottom of its indicated range of 14.50-17.50 per share.

In a statement, the company said the list price implies an equity value of 1.22 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

B&S shareholders will sell a 29.3 percent stake in the company worth 358 million euros, assuming no overallotment option is exercised.

B&S, which is jointly owned by its founder and its CEO, supplies consumer goods to cruise ships, military bases and low-cost retailers.

The shares are set to begin trading on Friday on Euronext Amsterdam.

$1 = 0.8121 euros Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.