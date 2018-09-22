FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 22, 2018 / 9:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BT approaches Worldpay's Philip Jansen to be new CEO - Sky News

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BT Group is in advanced talks to appoint payment technology provider Worldpay’s outgoing co-chief executive Philip Jansen as its new chief executive, Sky News reported on Saturday.

BT and Worldpay were not immediately available to comment on the report. Worldpay said on Wednesday that Jansen would step down at the end of the year.

In August, Sky reported that the boss of Informa had been approached for the CEO role, and there were several other candidates.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
