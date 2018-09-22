BT approaches Worldpay's Philip Jansen to be new CEO - Sky News

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BT Group is in advanced talks to appoint payment technology provider Worldpay’s outgoing co-chief executive Philip Jansen as its new chief executive, Sky News reported on Saturday.

BT and Worldpay were not immediately available to comment on the report. Worldpay said on Wednesday that Jansen would step down at the end of the year.

In August, Sky reported that the boss of Informa had been approached for the CEO role, and there were several other candidates.