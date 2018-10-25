FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:13 AM / in 2 hours

BT names Worldpay's Philip Jansen CEO

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - BT Group Plc named Philip Jansen as Chief Executive Officer on Thursday to replace Gavin Patterson after its chairman said in June a new leader was needed to restructure Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile provider.

Jansen, who joins from U.S.-based payment processing firm Worldpay where he was co-chief executive, will be appointed to the board as an executive director on Jan. 1 and will take over from Patterson on Feb. 1. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

