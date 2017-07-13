Mobile operator EE to open 100 stores in Sainsbury's and Argos

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest mobile operator EE said it would open 100 new stores in Sainsbury's supermarkets and Argos general merchandise shops in the next two years, expanding its retail presence to nearly 700 stores.

The BT-owned company said the expansion would result in 95 percent of the population living within 20 minutes' drive of an EE store.

Chief Executive Marc Allera said the new stores would enable the company to provide more of the personal support and services its customers wanted.

"This expansion aims to provide all of our customers with a premium, personal service no matter where they are located," he said on Thursday.

EE also said it would offer its contract customers six months of free Apple Music, and would allow them to download and stream tracks without using their mobile data allowance. The offer is available from July 19, it said, and customers will be charged at 9.99 pounds after the free period unless they cancel the service.