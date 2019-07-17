Financials
July 17, 2019 / 8:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BT to sell global headquarters for $260.2 mln

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT Group on Wednesday said it will sell its global headquarters to a fund managed by European private equity company Orion Capital Managers for 209.6 million pounds ($260.2 million).

The sale of the 300,000-square-foot office, based in central London, includes a 30-month leaseback agreement during which the company will move its headquarters to a new location in the capital, the British telecom giant said.

$1 = 0.8057 pounds Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below