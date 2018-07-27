FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 27, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's BT 'making progress' as Q1 earnings edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT Group Plc reported a 1 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) thanks to its EE mobile unit and cost savings.

The group, which announced the departure of CEO Gavin Patterson last month after he lost the faith of shareholders, said it was making positive progress in its turnaround plan.

Underlying revenue fell 2 percent, in line with market expectations, it said on Friday.

$1 = 0.7631 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.