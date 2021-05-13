BT CEO 'open-minded' on BT Sport options, including a sale

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - BT CEO Philip Jansen said on Thursday he was “open-minded” on options for its BT Sports unit, after the Premier League struck a deal with broadcasters including BT to roll over soccer rights.

“It’s very possible we make no changes at all, because BT Sport now has a very clear profile and we’re happy with it,” he told reporters.

“It’s possible that we do some sort of partnership or joint venture, and of course it is possible that we don’t end up with BT Sport because there’s a better owner of it who can invest more than we will invest.

“But I think it’s too early to call that right now.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)