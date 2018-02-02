Britain's BT says on track for year after Q3 meets its expectations ​

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile provider, broadly met market forecasts with a 25 percent rise in third-quarter pretax profit and said it remained confident about its full-year outcome.

Pretax profit for the quarter was 660 million pounds ($941 million) on revenue of 5.97 billion pounds, down 3 percent on a year earlier, it said on Friday.

“Our third quarter financial results are broadly in line with our expectations and we remain confident in our outlook for the full year,” Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said on Friday.

​ ($1 = 0.7011 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)