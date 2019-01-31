BT CEO Patterson signs off with better-than-expected quarter

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - BT Group’s outgoing CEO Gavin Patterson said he was handing over a company with good momentum after it reported third-quarter adjusted revenue and core earnings just ahead of market forecasts on Thursday and reiterated its guidance for the year.

Britain’s biggest broadband operator reported revenue of 5.98 billion pounds ($7.85 billion), down 1 percent, and core earnings of 1.88 billion pounds, down 3 percent, for the quarter to end-December, beating analyst expectations of 5.93 billion pounds and 1.82 billion pounds respectively. ($1 = 0.7617 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Susan Fenton)