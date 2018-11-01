BT reports 2 pct rise in H1 earnings, nudges up outlook

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British broadband company BT reported a 2 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday and nudged its guidance for the full year higher, as outgoing chief executive Gavin Patterson said the group’s recovery plan was delivering.

BT posted adjusted core earnings of 3.68 billion pounds ($4.74 billion) on adjusted revenue of 11.62 billion pounds for the six months to end-Sept and said it expected earnings for the year to be at the upper end of its 7.3-7.4 billion pound range. ($1 = 0.7767 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)