FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 10, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BT to cut 13,000 jobs in restructuring plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - BT is cutting 13,000 managerial and back-office jobs and plugging its pension black hole, while placating shareholders by maintaining its dividend, in the latest restructuring by Britain’s biggest telecoms group.

The new strategy from Chief Executive Gavin Patterson comes after the group reported a 3 percent drop in fourth-quarter revenue to 5.967 billion pounds, just missing analysts’ expectations, while core earnings came in at 2.083 billion pounds, up 1 percent. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.