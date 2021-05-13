Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Integrated Telecommunications Services

BT ups fibre broadband target to 25 million homes by end-2026

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - BT said on Thursday it would extend its full-fibre broadband network to 25 million premises by the end of 2026, and would aim to fund the 5 million additional premises through a joint venture with other parties.

BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile provider, set the new target as it reported a 7% fall in revenue and a 6% fall in adjusted earnings for the year to end-March, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton

