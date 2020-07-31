BT's first-quarter revenue and earnings fall 7% on COVID-19 impact

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator, reported a 7% drop in both revenue and core earnings in its first quarter after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted its BT Sport television revenue and reduced demand from business customers.

The company said on Friday it expected to produce adjusted core earnings between 7.2 billion pounds ($9.5 billion)and 7.5 billion pounds on 5-6% lower revenue for its 2020/21 finiancial year.