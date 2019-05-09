BT's new CEO ramps up fibre ambition, aims to hold dividend

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The new chief executive of BT said it could connect 15 million premises with fibre connections by the mid 2020s if the conditions are right, as the company reported an as-expected 2 percent drop in full-year core earnings on Thursday.

“Our aim is to deliver the best converged network and be the leader in fixed ultrafast and mobile 5G networks,” Philip Jensen said in his first set of results. “We are increasingly confident in the environment for investment in the UK.”

BT held its dividend for the year and said it expected to do so again in respect of the current financial year.