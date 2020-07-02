Britain's Sky to sell ad slots on BT sport channels

July 2 (Reuters) - Media firm Sky’s advertising unit will now sell ad slots and sponsorship across BT Sport channels in the UK, BT Group said on Thursday, broadening the relationship between Britain’s biggest telecom company and Sky.

Under the deal here financial terms of which were not disclosed, Sky Media would replace Channel 4 and also get access to BT's sport app and website. The existing BT-Sky content deal allows viewers to access the other's offerings on their television.

BT Sport has around 5 million subscribers in the UK and Republic of Ireland and is the sole UK rights holder for the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League and offers live programming including the English Premier League.

“This latest agreement is another perfect fit for both of us and it will mean Sky Media can offer clients all the best sports advertising available in the UK, in one place,” said Patrick Behar, chief business officer at Sky, which is owned by U.S.-based Comcast.

Sky Media represents all of Sky's channels and other major broadcasters and channels including Channel 5, Viacom and Discovery.