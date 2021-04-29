BT confirms in talks about sports business

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT Group said on Thursday it was in talks to sell a stake in its sports business, confirming a Telegraph report saying companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co and sport streaming company DAZN had shown interest.

“Further to media reports, BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth,” BT said.

“The discussions are confidential and may or may not lead to an outcome.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)