FILE PHOTO: Company logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London, Britain, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile operator, said on Thursday it had reached an agreement with the Communication Workers Union (CWU) on its modernisation plans.

The deal includes a commitment to increase pay next year, measures to minimise the impact of closing sites and steps to avoid compulsory redundancies where possible, BT said.