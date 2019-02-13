BT declines to comment on Italian fraud probe

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s BT declined to comment on allegations made by Italian prosecutors that three former senior executives of the telecoms company were aware of fraud at its Italian unit.
“It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation,” a spokesman said.
Reuters earlier on Wednesday said BT group executives had been named in a preliminary criminal investigation as suspects in the case, citing a document prepared by Italian prosecutors.
