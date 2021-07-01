BT offers long-term price deal to lure wholesale fibre customers

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - BT said its Openreach arm would offer long-term price certainty to its wholesale communications provider customers to help drive the adoption of the full fibre broadband network (FFBN) it is building across the country.

Openreach will give communications providers pricing certainty for up to 10 years where they commit to use FFBN when available, under a deal which BT said would offer competitive prices to users plus a fair return to Openreach. “We’re determined to make full fibre the default option for customers throughout the UK, so we’ve been working closely with communications providers to offer simple and competitive pricing,” Openreach’s managing director of customer Katie Milligan said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)