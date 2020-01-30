BT misses third quarter forecasts

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband and mobile provider, reported a worse-than-expected 3% drop in third-quarter revenue to 5.78 billion pounds ($7.6 billion) and 4% drop in core earnings to 1.98 billion pounds, but said it remained on track for the year.

The company said it welcomed the British government’s decision to allow Huawei to take a role in building future networks, although it added it had estimated that the new rules would cost it 500 million pounds over five years.