April 18, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

BT to merge public sector and wholesale units in latest restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - BT will merge two of its divisions which provide public sector work and wholesale services in the latest restructuring designed to improve customer services, it said on Wednesday.

BT said Gerry McQuade, currently the boss of the Wholesale and Ventures unit, would run the new department called BT Enterprise.

“Combining our enterprise businesses will allow us to strengthen the services and products we offer to businesses and sharpen our focus on customer service, through clear accountabilities and by introducing efficiencies,” BT Chief Executive Gavin Patterson said.

McQuade will lead BT Enterprise from May 1 and it will report as a single unit from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

