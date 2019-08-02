BT ready to play part in fibre roll-out, on track after Q1

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - BT, Britain’s biggest broadband provider, said it was ready to play its part in achieving new Prime Minister Johnson’s ambition to roll-out full-fibre across the country as it beat market expectations for first-quarter trading on Friday.

“On network investment, we welcome the government’s ambition for full fibre broadband across the country and we are confident we will see further steps to stimulate investment,” Chief Executive Philip Jansen said.

BT reported first-quarter adjusted revenue of 5.63 billion pounds ($6.82 billion) and adjusted core earnings of 1.96 billion pounds, both ahead of analysts’ consensus. ($1 = 0.8260 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Michael Holden)