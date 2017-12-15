BT says owning sports rights remains core part of strategy

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - BT’s consumer chief Marc Allera said owning exclusive sports rights remained a core part of the group’s strategy after it agreed a deal with rival Sky to make each other’s popular channels available on both platforms.

Allera said BT wanted to win a good portfolio of games in the upcoming auction for the English Premier League soccer rights to continue to build the BT Sport brand.

“It’s great content and a core part of our strategy but I‘m really clear what it’s worth to us and I won’t bid above that,” he said in an interview on Friday.