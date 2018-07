July 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian telco company PT Bakrie Telecom will pay its debt through cash and tax equity schemes, its director said on Friday.

Chief Financial Officer Andi Pravidia Saliman told reporters that the embattled company would repay debtors through a 30 percent cash scheme and 70 percent tax equity financing scheme. (Reporting by Jessica Damiana; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)