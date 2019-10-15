Brazil's BTG Pactual says recent probes had no impact on asset management unit

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian bank Banco BTG Pactual SA said its asset management unit had maintained the influx of new money in spite of two recent police investigations at the bank, its asset management Chief Executive Eduardo Guardia told journalists on Tuesday.

“Recent search and seizure warrants had no impact in the asset management business,” he said. “I understand that the accusations are unfounded. There has been no new facts.”