SAO PAULO, April 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial group BTG Pactual Holding SA has launched a tender offer to delist its investments unit PPLA Participations Ltda from the country’s stock exchange B3, according to a filing on Wednesday.

If the process is successful, the holding will keep only its bank Banco BTG Pactual SA listed. PPLA Participations holds investments made with the group’s own capital, such as private equity and property.