SAO PAULO, May 2 (Reuters) - First-quarter recurring profit at Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA decreased around 22 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, to 661 million reais ($186.14 million), as revenues fell.

According to a securities filing, Brazil’s largest independent investment bank posted a recurring return on equity of 14.2 percent, dropping more than 2 percentage points from the previous quarter. ($1 = 3.5511 reais) (Reporting by Carolina Mandl )