August 8, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's Banco BTG Pactual quarterly profit rises on higher fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Second-quarter profit at Brazil’s Banco BTG Pactual SA excluding one-time items grew by 13.6 percent from a year earlier to 685 million reais ($182 million) helped by higher fees in asset management and investment banking.

Brazil’s largest independent investment bank said in a securities filing on Tuesday that its annualized return on equity was 14.5 percent in the second quarter, up 0.3 percentage points in the quarter. Management led by Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti will discuss results on a conference call with analysts on Wednesday.

$1 = 3.7519 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
